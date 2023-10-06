RBI Monetary Policy: Status quo on rates to policy stance - 5 key takeaways from RBI governor statement
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent. Policy stance also uncanged at withdrawal of accommodation.
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent on Friday. The central bank also retained its policy stance as the "withdrawal of accommodation" with five out of six MPC members voting in favour of this.