RBI monetary policy: Status quo on repo rate for 9th consecutive time - 5 key highlights from RBI MPC outcome

RBI monetary policy: For the ninth consecutive time, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday, August 8, maintained a status quo on policy rates, keeping the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent. The MPC also maintained the policy stance of ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ even as it highlighted solid economic growth and signs of easing inflation.

The MPC decided by a 4:2 majority to keep the policy repo rate unchanged. Thus, the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate remains at 6.25 per cent, and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate stay at 6.75 per cent.

Here are five key highlights from the RBI MPC outcome:

No change in policy rates, stance On an expected line, the RBI MPC chose to keep the repo rate and monetary policy stance unchanged in the August policy meet.

Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that the MPC decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent by a majority of 4:2. The MPC also decided to maintain its ‘withdrawal of accommodation" stance.

GDP forecast unchanged for FY25 RBI retained its real GDP growth forecast for FY25 to 7.2 per cent, with Q1 at 7.1 from, slightly down from the earlier projection of 7.3 per cent.

However, the central bank maintained the GDP growth forecasts for Q2 at 7.2 per cent, Q3 at 7.3 per cent, and Q4 at 7.2 per cent. The GDP growth forecast of FY26 is 7.2 per cent.

Core inflation easing but food inflation a key concern The MPC has maintained its CPI (Consumer Price Index)-based inflation projection for FY25 at 4.5 per cent. However, there have been some changes in the inflation forecast across different quarters. Q2 FY25 forecast is now 4.4 per cent from 3.8 per cent earlier, Q3 forecast is now 4.7 per cent from 4.6 per cent, and Q4 forecast is now 4.3 per cent from 4.5 per cent earlier. The forecast for Q1FY26 is 4.4 per cent.

"Headline inflation is moderating, but the pace is uneven and slow," said Das.

(More to come)