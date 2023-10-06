RBI Monetary Policy Today: From repo rate to MPC stance, here's what D-Street expects amid global headwinds
RBI Monetary Policy: According to brokerages, the MPC would like to assess the extent of recent rise in international commodity prices and the cumulative impact of past tightening on demand.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will unveil its fourth monetary policy decision of fiscal 2023-24 today after a two-day review that began earlier this week. Market analysts and economists on D-Street widely expect the central bank to keep rates unchanged on India's easing inflation print and maintain its hawkish policy stance.