Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will unveil its fourth monetary policy decision of fiscal 2023-24 today after a two-day review that began earlier this week. Market analysts and economists on D-Street widely expect the central bank to keep rates unchanged on India's easing inflation print and maintain its hawkish policy stance.

Majority of economists estimate that the RBI would keep its key repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent at the conclusion of the MPC meeting, with only a few expecting a 25 basis point hike. Analysts also do not expect the central bank to change its stance from 'withdrawal of accommodation'. However, the recent uptick in international crude oil prices are likely to keep the MPC's focus on India's inflation projections in the forthcoming quarters.

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC to focus on inflation, liquidity management The current policy narrative for the central bank's rate-setting panel would continue to be inflation and liquidity management. On inflation, near-term bias is towards sharp correction and structural stickiness in non-perishable food, and fear of rising input prices due to crude and a possible INR depreciation could pose risk to core inflation down the line, according to Emkay Global Financial Services.

India's consumer price index (CPI) based inflation rose to 7.8 per cent in July due to a surge in prices of food items, and later eased to 6.8 per cent in August. The RBI then upwardly revised the country's retail inflation projections for 2023-24 at 5.4 per cent, against the 5.1 per cent it projected in its previous monetary policy meeting in June.

On liquidity, the RBI has, in recent weeks, been draining liquidity using short-term forex swaps/secondary market OMO (open market operations) sales to tighten monetary conditions and push overnight rates above the repo rate. ''We expect this to press on, but it remains to be seen whether RBI will continue with ad hoc measures or announce a more enduring liquidity draining policy,'' said the brokerage in its research report.

Outlook on growth: India’s economic landscape remains a mixed picture, according to brokerages, as high-end consumption and government capex are running very strong, however, lower-end domestic demand and exports remain subdued. ‘’Importantly, statistical buoyancy in real gross domestic product (GDP) could recede in Q2FY24 due to fading wholesale price index (WPI) deflation and headwinds from worsening terms of trade during the quarter,'' said Institutional Equities in its report.

''As the lagged impact of past tightening begins to show up and global economy weakens further, India's economic growth shall likely slow down further in our view,'' added the brokerage. This projection comes after the economy grew 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter, reporting its quickest pace in a year on strong services sector and robust demand.

RBI Monetary Policy: Here's what analysts expect ahead of MPC decision According to SBI Research, it is anticipated that the RBI will maintain the current key repo rate steady at 6.50 per cent. The report authored by Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser at SBI Research, suggests a prolonged pause in the interest rate due to a tapering seasonality of inflation. The repo rate is the interest rate at which the RBI lends to other banks.

The report also notes that the RBI's stance should focus on withdrawing accommodation, as it is unlikely that inflation will fall below 5 per cent for the remainder of the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Rating agency Crisil also predicts that the MPC will maintain the policy rate in the October meeting. Crisil's August report titled 'RateView - CRISIL's outlook on near-term rates' suggests that a 25 basis point rate cut in early 2024 is a conditional possibility.

According to brokerages, the MPC would like to assess the extent of recent rise in international commodity prices and the cumulative impact of past tightening on demand. It might stick to ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ for now in view of the near-term upside risks to inflation and the Fed’s/ECB’s hawkishness.

''The recent uptick in commodity prices might weigh on the RBI's decision, but we argue it would choose to pause. The duration of price rise and the Fed's decision in November would influence the MPC's call in December. On growth, rising real rates and impact of past tightening shall continue to affect domestic demand,'' said Nuvama Institutional Equities in its report.

At the last MPC meeting held in August, the RBI voted for a pause in rate hike stayed with the 6.5 per cent repo rate - which it has maintained since February. Prior to that, the central bank had cumulatively hiked the repo rate by 250 basis points (bps) starting from an off-policy meeting in May 2022 and continuing for five subsequent meetings till February 2023, over inflationary pressures led by the Russia-Ukraine war and the remainder effects of the pandemic.

