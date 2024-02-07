RBI MPC 2024: Can the Indian central bank precede US Fed in cutting rates? Experts take on repo rate, policy stance
RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting is expected to keep the key policy rate unchanged for the sixth consecutive time
There is not much excitement in the markets for the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI)Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. Headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, the central bank MPC began its three-day deliberations in Mumbai on 6 February. This is the first MPC of 2024, and also the first meeting after the presentation of Interim Budget 2024.