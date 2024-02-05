RBI MPC 2024: ‘First repo rate cut could be on the table from…’: SBI Research Report
RBI expected to pause on repo rate in February MPC meeting, says SBI Research
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its February Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) review meeting is expected to again put a pause on the repo rate, according to a report by SBI Research. The repo rate is the rate of interest at which RBI lends to other banks. In its December meeting, the RBI unanimously decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent.