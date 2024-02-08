RBI MPC 2024: Global growth to remain steady in 2024, Global trade to remain weak, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
RBI MPC 2024: Global growth is expected to remain steady in 2024 with heterogeneity across regions, said Shaktikanta Das, during the Monetary Policy Committee meeting announcements on Thursday, February 8. Though global trade momentum remains weak, it is exhibiting signs of recovery and is likely to grow faster in 2024.