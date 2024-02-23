RBI MPC: As Jayanth Verma dissents on rate and stance decision, will policy easing take center stage?
RBI's external MPC member Jayanth Varma persistently dissented from the prevailing stance advocating for the “withdrawal of accommodation.” Notably, in this instance, he not only dissented but also voted in favor of reducing the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps).
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to maintain a status quo on policy rates for the sixth straight time in its February meeting, citing caution on the inflation trajectory.
