As expected by analysts and several other financial services firms, the Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) gain kept the policy rates unchanged at 6.5%. The repo rate is the rate of interest at which RBI lends to other banks."Our economy has continued to grow at a reasonable pace becoming the 5th largest economy in the world, contributing around 15% to global growth," said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das .

Talking about inflation, Das said headline inflation after reaching a low of 4.3% in May, rose in June, and will surge in July and August, said.

The central bank has raised the inflation forecast from 5.1% to 5.4%. While announcing the MPC decisions, Das said that weather conditions and food prices need to be monitored closely.

He added that the global economy continues to face extreme weather conditions and inflation challenges.

“It is a cautious wait-and-watch policy, with macros having turned negative since the last announcement in June. Oil prices, food prices have all gone up. Inflation expectations have gone up as well. RBI has imposed additional cash reserve requirements on incremental bank deposits. In July CPI headline reading will go up to close to 6.50%. The next few months would be a good opportunity to add duration to the portfolio with a 12-month investment horizon. It would be difficult for risky assets to perform in theface of the headwinds caused by tight monetary and financial conditions," said Sandeep Bagla CEO ofTrust Mutual Funds.

India's retail inflation likely accelerated to 6.40% in July on surging food prices, breaching the upper end of the Reserve Bank of India's 2%-6% tolerance band for the first time in five months, a Reuters poll of economists found.

Food prices, which account for nearly half of the inflation basket, have soared in the last two months largely due to an erratic monsoon throughout the country, pushing tomato prices at wholesale markets up more than 1,400% in the past three months.

RBI typically conducts six bi-monthly meetings in a financial year, where it decides interest rates, money supply, inflation outlook, and various macroeconomic indicators. The ongoing three-day meeting started on Tuesday.

In its previous meeting in early June, the central bank’s monetary policy committee unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent, something most analysts had expected. The RBI in its April meeting too had paused the repo rate.

The RBI raised the repo rate by 250 basis points cumulatively to 6.5 per cent since May 2022 in the fight against inflation.