RBI MPC: CPI inflation is revised to 5.4%, says Governor Shaktikanta Das2 min read 10 Aug 2023, 10:20 AM IST
RBI keeps policy rates unchanged at 6.5%, and expects inflation to surge in July and August
As expected by analysts and several other financial services firms, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gain kept the policy rates unchanged at 6.5%. The repo rate is the rate of interest at which RBI lends to other banks."Our economy has continued to grow at a reasonable pace becoming the 5th largest economy in the world, contributing around 15% to global growth," said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.