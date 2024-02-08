RBI MPC decision: RBI may only get to cut rates around the August meet; here's why
The MPC committee maintained the policy interest rate unchanged, with one member voting for a rate cut. The stance remains unchanged to 'withdrawal of accommodation'. The trading community had been trying to lead the RBI into changing the stance to 'neutral'.
The mundane topic first – the MPC committee by a unanimous majority maintained the policy interest rate unchanged, one member having voted for a rate cut by 25 bps. Furthermore, the stance remains unchanged to “withdrawal of accommodation". And the second point is more important. As in the case of any other market, the trading community had been trying to lead the RBI into changing the stance to “neutral".