RBI panel member: GST revamp will lower prices, but second-round effects unclear
Monetary policy committee member Saugata Bhattacharya said the proposed GST revamp will likely lower prices initially, but rising demand could trigger unpredictable second-round effects, making its impact on inflation and rate decisions uncertain.
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India’s six-member monetary policy committee in August unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.5% despite softer inflation. Minutes of the meeting released by RBI on Wednesday showed that US President Donald Trump’s tariffs played a key role in this decision.