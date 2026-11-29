New Delhi: In the first week of December, a government panel that decides India’s monetary policy will meet for the last time in 2026 to signal whether you stand to earn more on your bank deposits while paying more on your home loans. It is increasingly clear that policy decisions for the monetary policy committee (MPC) will be shaped by two forces, both inflationary in nature. The war in West Asia has pushed up fuel prices, while deficit rainfall due to the El Niño effect has raised food prices. This is a double whammy, as higher spending on food and fuel strains household budgets immediately and unavoidably.