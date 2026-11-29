New Delhi: In the first week of December, a government panel that decides India’s monetary policy will meet for the last time in 2026 to signal whether you stand to earn more on your bank deposits while paying more on your home loans. It is increasingly clear that policy decisions for the monetary policy committee (MPC) will be shaped by two forces, both inflationary in nature. The war in West Asia has pushed up fuel prices, while deficit rainfall due to the El Niño effect has raised food prices. This is a double whammy, as higher spending on food and fuel strains household budgets immediately and unavoidably.
The latest inflation numbers reveal the extent of the shock. In October, overall inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI)—which measures what households actually pay—came in at a year-on-year (yoy) increase of 6.1%. That is higher than the central bank’s upper tolerance limit of 6%. The same month, food inflation was at 8.9%, with onion prices up 116%, garlic 61% and potatoes 14%. According to Crisil’s Roti Rice Rate report, the price of a home-cooked vegetarian and non-vegetarian thali went up by 12% and 9% yoy, respectively.
The household fuel bill has not escalated as much because of government controls on pump prices of petrol and prices of domestic LPG cylinders. However, prices of bulk industrial-use diesel, commercial LPG, and aviation fuel have gone up in sync with international prices. Bulk diesel prices are up by 75% since before the war, commercial LPG by 60%, and aviation fuel by 50%.
The result is that households are now seeing the second-order effects of these hikes, as higher input prices and rising transportation costs push up prices of even seemingly unrelated items. This poses an additional complication for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and the MPC, as it meets from 2-4 December and decides on whether to increase interest rates for only the second time since February 2023.