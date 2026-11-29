New Delhi: In the first week of December, a government panel that decides India’s monetary policy will meet for the last time in 2026 to signal whether you stand to earn more on your bank deposits while paying more on your home loans. It is increasingly clear that policy decisions for the monetary policy committee (MPC) will be shaped by two forces, both inflationary in nature. The war in West Asia has pushed up fuel prices, while deficit rainfall due to the El Niño effect has raised food prices. This is a double whammy, as higher spending on food and fuel strains household budgets immediately and unavoidably.
New Delhi: In the first week of December, a government panel that decides India’s monetary policy will meet for the last time in 2026 to signal whether you stand to earn more on your bank deposits while paying more on your home loans. It is increasingly clear that policy decisions for the monetary policy committee (MPC) will be shaped by two forces, both inflationary in nature. The war in West Asia has pushed up fuel prices, while deficit rainfall due to the El Niño effect has raised food prices. This is a double whammy, as higher spending on food and fuel strains household budgets immediately and unavoidably.
The latest inflation numbers reveal the extent of the shock. In October, overall inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI)—which measures what households actually pay—came in at a year-on-year (yoy) increase of 6.1%. That is higher than the central bank’s upper tolerance limit of 6%. The same month, food inflation was at 8.9%, with onion prices up 116%, garlic 61% and potatoes 14%. According to Crisil’s Roti Rice Rate report, the price of a home-cooked vegetarian and non-vegetarian thali went up by 12% and 9% yoy, respectively.
The latest inflation numbers reveal the extent of the shock. In October, overall inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI)—which measures what households actually pay—came in at a year-on-year (yoy) increase of 6.1%. That is higher than the central bank’s upper tolerance limit of 6%. The same month, food inflation was at 8.9%, with onion prices up 116%, garlic 61% and potatoes 14%. According to Crisil’s Roti Rice Rate report, the price of a home-cooked vegetarian and non-vegetarian thali went up by 12% and 9% yoy, respectively.
The household fuel bill has not escalated as much because of government controls on pump prices of petrol and prices of domestic LPG cylinders. However, prices of bulk industrial-use diesel, commercial LPG, and aviation fuel have gone up in sync with international prices. Bulk diesel prices are up by 75% since before the war, commercial LPG by 60%, and aviation fuel by 50%.
The result is that households are now seeing the second-order effects of these hikes, as higher input prices and rising transportation costs push up prices of even seemingly unrelated items. This poses an additional complication for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and the MPC, as it meets from 2-4 December and decides on whether to increase interest rates for only the second time since February 2023.
Southern discomfort
One example of adverse second-order effects is the rise in prices of eggs and milk. Poultry fodder consists mainly of maize and soybean. Poor rainfall in key growing states is expected to reduce production of both in the current kharif season.
The US-Iran war plays a role too. Some maize output is being diverted towards ethanol production to make E20 fuel, further tightening supply. The Compound Feed Manufacturers Association of India (CLFMA) estimates that maize’s share in ethanol blending has jumped from zero in 2021-22 to 37% in 2025-26.
The resulting jump in maize prices has passed to poultry products. At the all-India level, average egg price inflation in July-October was over 10%, and chicken prices were up by over 13%. Livestock fodder—which uses soybean-based products and oilcakes, along with maize—has also become expensive. Not surprisingly, milk prices are rising across the country: leading milk co-operatives, including Mother Dairy, Amul, Verka, Gokul and Nandini, raised milk prices in November.
Food and fuel price shocks are not the only concern. Policymakers face another worrying development this year. Supply-side disruptions have combined with regional variations in food production and consumption to create significant inter-state disparities in inflation.
Four of the five south Indian states had inflation over 7% in October. In fact, inflation in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana was higher than the all-India inflation for each month in 2026, suggesting that they are experiencing high and persistent inflation. A break-down of state-level CPI data shows that food was the main driver. Indeed, the spread of food price inflation over the all-India rate is relatively higher in the five south Indian states.
Regional variations
These disparities are closely linked to differences in agricultural production between states, which, in turn, is largely determined by agro-climatic conditions, government procurement policies and market demand. For instance, the gross sown area in Telangana is dominated by paddy, followed by cotton. The comparable crops for Maharashtra are soybean and cotton. For Kerala, it is coconut and rubber.
The extent of crop diversification varies, but no state is entirely self-sufficient in food. Therefore, it is common to source food from other states. Unfortunately, this results in a food-fuel price nexus that quickly worsens price differences between states. When food is transported from a producing state to a consuming state, higher transportation costs add on to already high food prices, creating a cascading effect on inflation.
Consider Tamil Nadu, where food inflation has run up from 2.3% in January to 12.4% in October, even though only one of Tamil Nadu’s 38 districts reported large rainfall deficiency, compared to 88% in neighbouring Telangana. Telangana is, in fact, one of the six states that have officially notified drought-affected districts (the others are Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan).
Rice and tur dal are dietary staples in Tamil Nadu, but it does not grow enough for its needs. Tur dal is sourced from Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana—states where drought conditions have pushed up prices. Some varieties of fine rice are sourced from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where prices have gone up due to poor rainfall and reduced output.
In addition, media reports suggest that a rice procurement rush by private, out-of-state buyers also inflated prices. Since fine rice is demanded mainly in urban centres like Chennai and Coimbatore, additional costs are incurred in transportation. By October, rice prices in Tamil Nadu were up by 15% y-o-y and tur dal prices had risen by nearly 15%.
The same pattern of inter-state dependencies colliding with food and fuel price inflation is evident in other states too. Consider Odisha, which sources the bulk of its sugar requirements from other sugar-producing states. Sugar prices started going up around July-August as it become clear that sugarcane output was likely to be affected by crop disease and excess rainfall. Diversion of sugar for ethanol production, though on a much lower scale than earlier years, added to supply pressures.
By September 2026, sugar prices were rising across the country, with a yoy increase of over 20%. Odisha led all states, with a 37% yoy rise. Similarly, Kerala relies heavily on neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka for vegetables, and it has been running double-digit inflation in vegetables (excluding onion and garlic) in recent months.
Inflation anxiety
Inter-state inflation variations matter for two reasons. One, the inflation number that anchors monetary policy—all-India CPI—is constructed from state inflation data. So higher prices in states eventually show up as higher national inflation. Two, households form expectations based on local, not national, prices. A resident in a high inflation state is likely to be relatively more pessimistic about future inflation expectations.
Unfortunately, data from the RBI’s inflation expectation survey does not show a clear one-to-one correspondence between high inflation states and their future expectations. The only conclusion that can be drawn is that inflation expectations have risen sharply since the onset of the Iran war in all the surveyed cities.
The survey has two important drawbacks: it does not cover rural areas and surveys each state through one representative city only. Given the limited coverage, the survey probably does not have enough responses per state to make informed inter-state comparisons. However, it does effectively capture the broad trend of inflation views in urban India. At present, it highlights a growing anxiety about inflation.
Research shows that state-level inflation eventually converges to national inflation (RBI report on currency and finance, 2021). However, inflation expectations could worsen considerably before they converge, which is why regional inflation dynamics cannot be overlooked.
While inflation anxiety is building up, domestic demand remains strong despite the volatile global environment. Demand resilience has allowed producers to pass on some cost increases to consumers. But the pass-through is incomplete and uneven, because household budgets are already significantly squeezed by inflation.
A review of second-quarter earnings (July to August) of 398 companies by Motilal Oswal Financial Services shows that revenue rose 25 % yoy and net profit increased 32%. However, among consumer companies, revenues grew by a much lower 14%, operating profit by 3% and net profit by just 2%. This suggests that rising input costs have compressed profit margins, as companies do not want to risk losing customers by raising prices all at once.
Data shows evidence of pipeline pressures. Inflation based on the Wholesale Price Inflation (WPI)—a measure of wholesale prices—was at 12.3% in October, with the crude petroleum and natural gas sub-index up by a whopping 70.8%. Inflation based on the output PPI—which captures prices received by producers at the factory gate—was also up over 12% in October.
Given rising input costs, the prospect of additional rounds of price hikes looks increasingly likely. The more comfortable companies are with raising prices, the more inflation could become broad-based. Indeed, the RBI’s CPI-based diffusion index—an index that measures how price changes are spreading across items in the basket—has risen sharply for both core and headline inflation in the over 6% category, indicating that inflation pressures have become more generalized.
RBI’s balancing act
This poses a difficult challenge for RBI. The core drivers of the current inflationary episode are supply-side shocks from the Iran war and poor monsoon rains, but now second-order effects are pushing up prices of more items in the consumption basket.
Usually, central banks have two choices when faced with a supply shock. A short-term, one-time shock can be ignored. But a long-lasting supply disruption, especially concerning something as fundamental as fuel or food, can have a deep impact on consumer behaviour, and calls for monetary action.
India is experiencing the second scenario. The Iran war drags on with no sign of a truce and oil prices remain volatile. El Niño has not only affected the kharif harvest, but low soil moisture and higher temperatures have delayed rabi sowing. If the winter crop output is adversely impacted, food inflation is likely to continue into the next fiscal year. In other words, these supply shocks may not be short-lived. They have already created regional pockets of high inflation, with extreme price increases in specific food items that differ from one state to another.
If the monetary policy committee decides to raise the benchmark repo rate, interest rates will increase throughout the financial system. Higher interest rates will not make rice cheaper, or restore the crop losses suffered this monsoon, or keep petrol prices down. In fact, a rate hike may increase the financial burden of households already struggling with a higher cost of living.
But if no action is taken on rates, the RBI runs the risk of pushing up inflation expectations of households and businesses. Once inflation expectations become unanchored, it can set up a vicious inflationary cycle. Wage earners seek higher wages to maintain purchasing power, and businesses factor in higher prices to pass on wage hikes. As a result, wages and prices reinforce each other to keep inflation high.
None of this is new. Every central bank must balance inflation and growth through monetary policy action. The difference is the build-up of regional price pressures adds urgency to the problem of rising inflation, because expectations can remain elevated in high inflation states even when national inflation moderates. The MPC must weigh the cost of raising rates against the risk of allowing inflation and inflation expectations to become entrenched.
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- 6.1%: October’s rise in retail inflation. It breached the central bank’s upper tolerance limit of 6%, triggering fresh rate hike concerns.
- 8.9%: Food inflation in October. Poor monsoon rains and drought conditions sharply pushed up vegetable and staple prices.
- 12.3%: Wholesale inflation in October. It jumped due to surging global fuel costs, signalling strong pipeline pressures that could further raise retail prices.