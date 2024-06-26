Data explainer: Decoding the dissent of RBI’s doves, in 5 charts
SummaryJayanth R. Varma’s and Ashima Goyal’s tenures as members of the monetary policy committee are set to end after the August meeting. But they have sparked a debate with their dissenting votes in favour of a rate cut.
NEW DELHI : Jayanth R. Varma joined the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI's) monetary policy committee (MPC) in October 2020, and in his very first meeting, he dissented. Ashima Goyal, who was appointed at the same time, has since emerged as the only other dissenting voice, albeit not as often as Varma, who was a hawk initially, but turned dovish in the middle of 2022. Goyal has always had a dovish tilt.