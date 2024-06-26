Data explainer: Decoding the dissent of RBI’s doves, in 5 charts

Once bitten, twice shy

There are several factors—and recent experience—that could be keeping the other members of the MPC cautious about inflation. When the panel had to loosen the monetary policy during the pandemic, it looked over the rising price pressures, which eventually resulted in inflation shooting past the upper tolerance limit of 6% in 2022-23. The RBI was not alone in perceiving inflation as “transitory"; central banks around the world did so. But the failure to contain inflation within the range for three consecutive quarters did result in the RBI having to explain to the government the reasons for its failure and its proposed corrective steps.