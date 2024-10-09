RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, changes stance to ‘neutral’

India's benchmark interest rates remain at 6.5%, with the Reserve Bank shifting to a neutral policy stance, hinting at a potential rate cut in December.

Jocelyn Fernandes, Gopika Gopakumar
Updated9 Oct 2024, 10:31 AM IST
File image of Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das. The central bank has kept policy rates unchanged for a 10th consecutive time today.
File image of Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das. The central bank has kept policy rates unchanged for a 10th consecutive time today. (Reuters)

India's benchmark interest rates remain unchanged for now, but the Reserve Bank of India's rate-setting panel has changed the policy stance to neutral, signalling the possibility of the first rate cut in the December policy.

Five of the six members of the monetary policy committee voted to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent, and all six voted to shift policy stance to neutral from withdrawal of accommodation for the first time in two years, RBi Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

Also Read | RBI Monetary Policy Meeting LIVE: Repo rate unchanged, stance changed to neutral

This is in line with a Mint poll of economists which revealed that 9 out of 10 economists expected rates to remain unchanged.

The RBI's three-day monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting was held from October 7-9. Das will also hold a press conference at noon today.

Also Read | RBI monetary policy: 5 key highlights from RBI MPC outcome

A ‘neutral’ stance suggests that the central bank can lower or raise the interest rate. This shows that the policy priority is equal on both fronts — inflation and growth.

Notably, in its last nine consecutive meetings since February 2023, the central bank has kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent, with a view to balance inflation and economic growth.

The MPC also retained India's FY25 GDP growth and inflation forecast at 7.2 per cent and 4.5 per cent, respectively.

Also Read | Nobel physics prize winner John Hopfield calls new AI advances ‘unnerving’

RBI Panel Has New Members

Notably, this is the first meeting of the six-member RBI MPC after half the members were changed last week.

Earlier in October, the Centre appointed three new members to the RBI's monetary policy panel. These three external members of the six-member panel are routinely nominated and appointed by the central government.

Also Read | Elon Musk’s X resumes operations in Brazil after compliance with Court orders

The new members are Saugata Bhattacharya, economist; Dr Nagesh Kumar, Director and Chief Executive, Institute for Studies in Industrial Development; and Professor Ram Singh, Director, Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi. They join RBI Governor and MPC Chairperson Das, Rajiv Ranjan, serving as Executive Director, and Michael Debabrata Patra, as the Deputy Governor.

Bhattacharya, Kumar, and Singh, replace Shashanka Bhide, Ashima Goyal, and Jayanth R Varma as the external members.

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Oct 2024, 10:31 AM IST
Business NewsEconomyRBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, changes stance to ‘neutral’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    161.90
    11:04 AM | 9 OCT 2024
    2.35 (1.47%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    223.15
    11:04 AM | 9 OCT 2024
    0.65 (0.29%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    166.20
    11:04 AM | 9 OCT 2024
    1.8 (1.09%)

    Tata Motors share price

    944.90
    11:04 AM | 9 OCT 2024
    25.05 (2.72%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Divis Laboratories share price

    5,844.45
    10:54 AM | 9 OCT 2024
    297.45 (5.36%)

    Info Edge India share price

    8,419.75
    10:52 AM | 9 OCT 2024
    150.25 (1.82%)

    IPCA Laboratories share price

    1,560.00
    10:54 AM | 9 OCT 2024
    23.1 (1.5%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    14,660.65
    10:54 AM | 9 OCT 2024
    138.45 (0.95%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Nestle India share price

    2,514.45
    10:54 AM | 9 OCT 2024
    -67.05 (-2.6%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    735.50
    10:54 AM | 9 OCT 2024
    -18.1 (-2.4%)

    Bank Of Maharashtra share price

    55.74
    10:54 AM | 9 OCT 2024
    -1.27 (-2.23%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    436.95
    10:55 AM | 9 OCT 2024
    -7.1 (-1.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    Suzlon Energy share price

    79.75
    10:54 AM | 9 OCT 2024
    6.08 (8.25%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,377.60
    10:54 AM | 9 OCT 2024
    92.15 (7.17%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,946.30
    10:54 AM | 9 OCT 2024
    129.15 (7.11%)

    RITES share price

    321.95
    10:54 AM | 9 OCT 2024
    21.35 (7.1%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.000.00
      Chennai
      77,461.000.00
      Delhi
      77,613.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.