MPC's larger-than-expected rate cut hints at pause to easing cycle: Icra's Nayar
The MPC likely chose to frontload rate action to squeeze the lags in transmission. With sufficient liquidity in the banking system at present, and the offer of further easing with the forthcoming CRR reduction, the rate cuts should percolate to deposit and lending rates quickly.
In an action-packed policy, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unexpectedly delivered a number of surprises. These included a larger-than-expected immediate repo rate cut and a phased cash reserve ratio (CRR) reduction, by 50 basis points (bps) and 100 bps, respectively. Simultaneously, the stance was shifted back to neutral from accommodative, thereby suggesting a possible end to the rate easing cycle, after a rapid 100 bps reduction over three consecutive policy meetings. These measures were facilitated by the committee’s views on the growth-inflation dynamics, as well as the desire to induce some certainty around monetary policy actions, in an otherwise turbulent global economic environment.