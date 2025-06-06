MPC's larger-than-expected rate cut hints at pause to easing cycle: Icra's Nayar

The frontloading of the rate reduction was enabled by a downward revision in the MPC’s consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation projections, to below the mid-point of its medium-term target. The committee reduced its annual average CPI inflation for FY26 to 3.7% from the earlier 4.0%. This was chiefly led by a sharp moderation in the estimates for Q1 and Q2 of FY26 by 70 bps and 50 bps, respectively. We foresee a further dip in the CPI inflation from 3.2% in April 2025 to 3% in May 2025 and sub-3% in June 2025. Overall, inflation is expected to traverse from an average of a little under 3% in Q1 to above 4% in Q4FY26. Besides, the prints for H1FY27 are unlikely to be as benign given the unfavourable base effects for this period.