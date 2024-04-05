RBI MPC meet outcome today: From repo rate to inflation forecast, 5 key things to watch out for
RBI is likely to keep its key repo rate unchanged at 6.50% in the April policy meeting for the seventh time in a row. The repo rate has been kept unchanged since April 2023.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the first bi-monthly monetary policy of the financial year 2024-25 today. The two-day meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by RBI governor Shaktikanta Das commenced on Wednesday, April 3, and concludes on April 5.