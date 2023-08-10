RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday's MPC meeting said that the withdrawal of the ₹2,000 note is a temporary measure. Once the complete withdrawal of ₹2,000 denomination from the country, there will be "adequate liquidity" in the system. Governor Das added. In May this year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to withdraw ₹2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation and said that all the notes must be exchanged before September 30.

