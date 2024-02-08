RBI MPC Meeting 2024 Live Updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) commenced its first meeting of the year on February 6, 2024. Chaired by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, the six-member MPC is set to conclude discussions today, February 8, 2024, with Governor Das revealing the committee's decision at 10 am on Thursday. The 10 am announcement will be followed by a post-policy press conference at noon today, live-streamed on the RBI's YouTube channel or the official X platform (formerly Twitter).

During the last MPC, for the fifth consecutive time, the RBI maintained the repo rate at 6.5 percent. The last adjustment occurred in February 2023, increasing the rate from 6.25 percent. The upcoming decision, following the Interim Budget, remains uncertain. This marks the first MPC meeting of 2024, following the presentation of Interim Budget 2024. Expectations are widespread that the committee will uphold the current repo rate at 6.5 percent, continuing a trend seen in the past five decisions. This stance aims to align to achieve a 4 percent Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation target.