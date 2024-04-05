RBI MPC Meeting 2024 Live Updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the first monetary policy of the financial year 2024-25 later today, April 5. The two-day review meeting of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), the rate-setting panel, ends today. It is widely expected that the RBI will keep the key policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5% along with the stance. The six-member MPC led by Governor Das will observe the impact of global headwinds on economic determinants such as India’s GDP growth and the inflation trajectory. However, comments from the RBI Governor will be keenly watched for any hints on future interest rate cuts. Stay tuned to our RBI MPC Meeting 2024 Live Updates here:
RBI MPC Meeting 2024 Live: India’s monetary stance: Navigating through a global economic maelstrom
RBI MPC Meeting 2024 Live: As the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gears up for its policy decision, a palpable sense of anticipation permeates the financial markets. Observers and analysts alike are poised for the RBI to uphold its current monetary policy stance, a decision that seems almost foreordained amidst the labyrinth of economic indicators and swirling global trends.
At the crux of the RBI's deliberate prudence is the albatross of inflation—a challenge that, despite substantial easing in core metrics, remains daunting due to persistently high costs of food and fuel and an uncertain outlook for these prices. Continue reading here
RBI MPC Meeting 2024 Live: RBI likely to keep repo rate unchanged
RBI MPC Meeting 2024 Live: The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee headed by Governor Shaktikanta Das is expected to keep the key policy rates unchanged for the seventh consecutive meeting. The MPC meeting commenced on Wednesday, April 3, and concludes today, April 5. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the interest rate decision of the bimonthly monetary policy meeting at 10 am. With the status quo expected to be maintained on policy rates, the present Repo Rate is 6.5%; Standing Deposit Facility Rate is 6.25%; Marginal Standing Facility Rate is 6.75%; Bank Rate is at 6.75%; and the Fixed Reverse Repo Rate is at 3.35%.
RBI MPC Meeting 2024 Live: RBI to announce monetary policy today
