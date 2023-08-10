RBI MPC Meeting August 2023. Full text of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' address17 min read 10 Aug 2023, 11:38 AM IST Livemint
The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee unanimously decided to keep the report rate unchanged at 6.5%
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has left the key interest rate unchanged for a third straight meeting on Thursday during the bi-monthly MPC meeting. The central bank held the benchmark repurchase rate at 6.50% Thursday. The repo rate is the rate of interest at which RBI lends to other banks.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message