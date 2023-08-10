4. Let me now explain the MPC’s rationale for these decisions on the policy rate and the stance. Headline inflation, after reaching a low of 4.3 per cent in May 2023, rose in June and is expected to surge during July-August led by vegetable prices. While the vegetable price shock may reverse quickly, possible El Niño weather conditions along with global food prices need to be watched closely against the backdrop of a skewed south-west monsoon so far. These developments warrant a heightened vigil on the evolving inflation trajectory. The cumulative rate hike of 250 basis points undertaken by the MPC is working its way into the economy. Nonetheless, domestic economic activity is holding up well and is likely to retain its momentum, despite weak external demand. Considering this confluence of factors, the MPC decided to remain watchful and evaluate the emerging situation. Consequently, the MPC decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent with