RBI MPC meeting begins today: Rate pause may continue on GDP growth, inflation; Key indicators to watch
According to majority of economists on D-Street, the RBI would keep its key repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent at the conclusion of the April 3-5 MPC meeting.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will unveil the first monetary policy of the financial year 2024-25 on Friday, April 5, after a two-day review meeting, shortly after the conclusion of fiscal 2023-24 (FY24) amid strong macroeconomic indicators. The RBI's rate-setting panel will observe the impact of global headwinds on economic determinants such as the growth in gross domestic product (GDP) and the inflation trajectory.