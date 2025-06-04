RBI MPC meeting: Date, time, where & how to watch Governor Sanjay Malhotra's livestream

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting is under close scrutiny this week, with expectations of a possible third consecutive 25-basis-point (bps) cut in the repo rate.

The expectation from this bi-monthly monetary policy comes as inflation continues to remain below the median target of 4 per cent, and to push growth amid continued global uncertainty triggered by the US tariff moves, a PTI report noted.

India's GDP growth has been estimated to have slowed to four-year low of 6.5 per cent during fiscal 2024-25. Retail inflation in April 2025 was at 3.16 per cent, the lowest year-on-year inflation after July 2019.

RBI MPC Meeting date and time The RBI MPC meet commenced today, on June 4, 2025. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra is set to announce the outcome of the three-day meeting on June 6, 2025, at 10 am.

Additionally, his remarks will be closely observed for insights into the central bank’s policy stance, GDP growth projections, and CPI inflation forecasts. This will be his third rate announcement since taking over from Shaktikanta Das.

Also Read | Servotech Power Systems share price jumps 14% after THIS order update

Where and how to watch RBI MPC meeting? RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra's RBI MPC statement will be streamed live on the the central bank's YouTube channel, official Twitter account and on the RBI website from 10 am on June 6, 2025. You can watch his live address to the media on the same platform.

Later at 12 noon, the same platforms will also livestream Malhotra's press conference post the RBI MPC announcement.

RBI MPC meeting expectations The six-member MPC headed by Governor Malhotra cut rates in the previous two meetings held (February and April 2025), bringing it to 6 per cent. They also changed the stance from neutral to accommodative in its April policy.

In response to the 50-bps cut in the policy repo rate since February 2025, most of the banks have reduced their repo-linked external benchmark based lending rates (EBLRs) and marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR).

According to Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda, the committee is likely to cut rates by 25 bps again. “We do believe that given the rather benign inflation conditions and the liquidity situation which has been made very comfortable through various measures of the RBI, the MPC would go in for a 25 bps cut in the repo rate on the (June) 6th. The commentary on both growth and inflation will be important as there are expectations of revisions in their forecasts for both the parameters,” he said.

He also expects that the RBI will detail its analysis on how the global environment would be affecting the Indian economy considering that the tariff reprieve provided by the US would end in July.

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA said with CPI inflation forecast to trail 4 per cent for a large part of this fiscal, monetary easing by the MPC is likely to continue. “A 25 bps rate cut is expected next week, followed by two more cuts over the subsequent two policy reviews, taking the repo rate to 5.25 per cent by the end of the cycle,” she said.