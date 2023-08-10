Breaking News
RBI MPC Meeting: ‘Rate hike of 250 bps points working its way,' says Governor Shaktikanta Das1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 10:20 AM IST
RBI MPC Meeting: The RBI Governor said that the cumulative rate hike of 250 bps from FY23 is working its way through the economy.
RBI MPC Meeting: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday decided to keep policy rate unchanged for third time in a row during the bi-monthly monetary policy meeting.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message