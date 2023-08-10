RBI MPC Meeting: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday decided to keep policy rate unchanged for third time in a row during the bi-monthly monetary policy meeting.

The RBI Governor said that the cumulative rate hike of 250 bps from FY23 is working its way through the economy. The repo rate increase cycle was paused in April this year after six consecutive rate hikes aggregating to 250 basis points since May 2022.

Further, RBI Governor Das said that India's strong macroeconomic fundamentals have held to strong growth. He said that Idia is contributing approx 15% to global growth". Banks remain healthiest with historic high levels of capital," Governor Das added.

However, Das said that the RBI is prepared to act if warranted, and added, "Global growth will remain low by historical standards for the next few years".

The RBI Governor said that the policy rates could stay higher for longer period in global economies but India is positioned to weather the external headwinds. Citing FMCG and agricultural data, Das said recovery happening in rural demand.

(Kindly refresh the page to read the latest updates)