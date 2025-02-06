RBI MPC meeting: Date, time, where & how to watch Governor Sanjay Malhotra’s live stream

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting is under close scrutiny this week, with expectations of a possible 25-basis-point cut in the repo rate. This marks the first MPC meeting under the leadership of newly appointed RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

The policy announcement comes just days after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered the Union Budget 2025 speech. While the budget aimed to boost consumption by adjusting income tax slabs, attention has now shifted to the central bank for measures to stimulate GDP growth.

India's GDP growth for the second quarter of FY 2024-25 decelerated to 5.4%, marking its lowest level in two years. Economists and experts believe that since inflation is largely under control, the RBI should consider cutting the repo rate to stimulate economic growth.

RBI MPC Meeting date and time The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee meeting commenced on February 5, 2025. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra is set to announce the outcome of the two-day meeting on February 7, 2025, at 10:00 AM.

Additionally, his remarks will be closely observed for insights into the central bank’s policy stance, GDP growth projections, and CPI inflation forecasts.

Where and how to watch RBI MPC meeting? RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra's inaugural RBI MPC statement will be streamed live on the RBI YouTube channel from 10:00 AM on February 7, 2025. You can watch his live address to the media on the same platform.

RBI MPC meeting expectations According to experts, the central bank is likely to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent from the current rate of 6.50 per cent in the Monetary policy meeting on February 7.

The last rate cut was in May 2020 of 40 basis points to revive the economic growth affected by the pandemic.

The cut in the repo rate means that the RBI will lend the money to the banks at a lower rate which in turn provides a benefit to the banks to charge lower interest rates from borrowers. This increases the money supply in the economy, strengthens liquidity, encourages borrowing, and boosts consumer demand.

“The main reason why RBI will likely cut the key rate this time is the expectation of an easing of CPI to 4.5% - 4.7% in January 2025 from 5.2% in December 2024. For FY25, the real GDP growth is estimated at 6.4% which is the lowest growth rate in the last four years. Also, the GDP is expected to grow between 6.3% to 6.8% in FY26. To accelerate the GDP growth, there is an anticipation that the RBI will take the rate-cut route,” said Ajay Garg, CEO, SMC Global Securities.