RBI MPC meeting: Key things to look out for in tomorrow’s policy meet

The RBI's monetary policy announcement sets the key benchmark interest rates for the Indian economy. The central bank has kept the rates unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the last 18 months.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published7 Aug 2024, 08:50 PM IST
RBI has kept the rates unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the last 18 months.
RBI has kept the rates unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the last 18 months.(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das is scheduled to announce the Monetary Policy on Thursday, August 8 at 10 a.m. (IST). The RBI's monetary policy announcement sets the key benchmark interest rates for the Indian economy. The central bank has kept the rates unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the last 18 months.

Global markets have experienced a recent increase in volatility due to the increase in fears in the global markets for a strong potential of the United States economy slipping into recession. The global markets took significant hits, markings in red after the US released the job data at the end of last week.

Also Read | RBI MPC meeting: What does Indian stock market expect on August 8?

The market's downward trend was initiated by investors' reaction to a mass sell-off, which started as the yen rose on Monday. This came after the Bank of Japan hiked its interest rates twice after 17 years, to 0.25 per cent, as of July 31.

Here are the key things to look out for:

1. Repo Rates: The key benchmark interest rate, the rate at which the Reserve Bank of India gives credit to commercial banks. Mint reported earlier that market experts are expecting a hawkish and neutral stance policy on the August 8 announcement.

“We expect both the policy repo rate and monetary stance to remain unchanged in the August policy, though we are of the opinion that the stance should change to neutral,” said Kaushik Das, Chief Economist for India at Deutsche Bank AG, reported Bloomberg.

Also Read | RBI MPC meeting begins: Will the central bank wait for the US Fed’s move?

2. Inflation: India's inflation remains above target levels of 4 per cent. Currently at 4.9 per cent to which Governor Das has previously warned against a pre-mature rate cut before inflation is under the target or the expectation. The inflation may have eased off in July and August, but the expectation is for it to rise in September, as per Bloomberg.

The Reserve Bank of India has previously forecasted an average inflation of 4.5 per cent in the financial year through March. Bloomberg Economics reported that Abhishek Gupta estimates that inflation is 70 basis points higher than it should be using new weights for CPI, according to the report.

Also Read | RBI August MPC meet: Date, time, and where to watch

3. Central Banks around the world: Central banks around the world have shifted their stance or are looking to change their stance. The Bank of Japan increased their interest rates for a second time this year, and the Bank of England cut their key interest rates. The US Federal Reserve (FED) is also eyeing a rate cut as the fear of the economy slipping into recession rises amongst investor community.

Also Read | India needs to grow at 8%, say MPC members who voted for rate cut

4. Liquidity front after JP Morgan Bond Index inclusion: RBI's August 8 monetary policy meeting announcement is the first meeting after the country's bonds got included in the JP Morgan Emerging Markets Bonds index. Any RBI's comments on that front will be a thing to look out for as the central bank will aim to control the liquidity and volatility in the currency and bond markets.

Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Economy news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 08:50 PM IST
HomeEconomyRBI MPC meeting: Key things to look out for in tomorrow’s policy meet

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    328.95
    03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    22.75 (7.43%)

    Tata Steel

    153.85
    03:43 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    3.6 (2.4%)

    Tata Power

    430.25
    03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    -6.55 (-1.5%)

    Bharat Electronics

    300.25
    03:58 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    12.95 (4.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Sterlite Technologies

    143.95
    03:55 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    11.95 (9.05%)

    Ramkrishna Forgings

    931.80
    03:45 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    71.15 (8.27%)

    Oil India

    617.95
    03:58 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    46.65 (8.17%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    328.95
    03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    22.75 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,289.00-804.00
      Chennai
      71,257.00-675.00
      Delhi
      70,704.00-319.00
      Kolkata
      70,842.00-741.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

      More From Popular in Economy
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue