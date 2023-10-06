RBI MPC Meeting October 2023. Full text of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' policy statement
RBI Monetary Policy Committee unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, but reiterated the central bank's focus on inflation, keeping target at 4%
RBI MPC Monetary Policy: The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.50%, in a unanimous decision on Friday. However, Governor Shaktikanta Das signalled they would keep liquidity tight using bond sales to bring inflation closer to its 4% target. Unveiling the bi-monthly monetary policy review, RBI Governor Das said the domestic economy exhibits resilience on the back of strong demand.