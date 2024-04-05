RBI MPC Meeting: Patience is the buzzword; rate cut unlikely before August, says Yes Bank's Indranil Pan
The timing of the rate cut is slightly tricky to determine but is unlikely to be anytime before the August policy and more tilted towards the October policy. But whenever the cutting cycle starts, it is unlikely to be deep.
Market expectation was never for any action in this Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting and there were rightly no surprises. On a majority vote, the stance and the rate were kept unchanged. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continues to communicate well, keeping its tone well balanced. The optimism continues regarding the growth front, in continuation of the February meeting. FY25 growth is projected at 7 per cent. On the other hand, uncertainties were highlighted with respect to inflation, and as was also alluded in February, the “last mile" is proving to be the hardest. Even as inflation has been moving lower, especially the core, the uncertainty around the inflation reading is likely to continue into FY25.