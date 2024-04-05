The timing of the rate cut is slightly tricky to determine but is unlikely to be anytime before the August policy and more tilted towards the October policy. But whenever the cutting cycle starts, it is unlikely to be deep.

Market expectation was never for any action in this Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting and there were rightly no surprises. On a majority vote, the stance and the rate were kept unchanged. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continues to communicate well, keeping its tone well balanced. The optimism continues regarding the growth front, in continuation of the February meeting. FY25 growth is projected at 7 per cent. On the other hand, uncertainties were highlighted with respect to inflation, and as was also alluded in February, the “last mile" is proving to be the hardest. Even as inflation has been moving lower, especially the core, the uncertainty around the inflation reading is likely to continue into FY25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The RBI’s model expectations are for the Headline to drop from 5.4 per cent in FY24 to 4.5 per cent average in FY25 and further to 4.1 per cent in FY26. For the model estimates, the RBI is working with an assumption of oil prices at USD85 per barrel while southwest monsoons are expected to be normal.

The minutes of the February meeting had indicated that inflection points are difficult to call. Yes, inflation is coming down and the core remains well behaved, but the RBI would be hesitant to take any preemptive steps towards easing the interest rate policy. Continuing with the earlier thought process, the forward guidance was also missing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As things stand today, the outlook for inflation, according to the RBI, will largely be contingent on the evolving food inflation dynamics. The RBI seems optimistic that food inflation would remain within a manageable range, as a good rabi crop will enable rebuilding of wheat buffers, thereby arming the government once again to manage prices through its supplies in the event of future shocks. The assumption also is of a normal monsoon. The El Nino of the last year is weakening and is most likely to give way to La Nina (positive for monsoons) in June-August.

Adverse weather conditions a concern But one would have to stay guarded against adverse weather conditions, that have become more frequent than earlier. And, more so as water reservoir levels are below the decadal average and groundwater tables are depleting in many parts of the country.

Added to the above food side worries, the latest trends in commodity prices are also raising some concerns. Brent crude prices have risen by around 16 per cent in the CYTD. Prices of other commodities are also on the higher side and could also sustain for now due to rising optimism on the Chinese economy (manufacturing PMI at an 11-month high in March and two consecutive months of being in the expansion zone), growth pull continuing in the US, OPEC+ oil cartel extending the voluntary production cuts through Q2CY2024 and elevated risks to supply chains. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Higher crude oil prices also are seen to boost edible oil prices as oilseeds are used in the production of biofuels. The government had earlier reduced the customs duty on edible oil and there may be limited scope for containing domestic price pressure on edible oil due to higher global prices. Importantly, higher commodity prices will boost WPI inflation, and this can be passed on to end users given that growth remains on a solid footing.

The RBI reports that for Q1FY25, services sector companies and infrastructure firms expect higher input costs. While services sector firms expect selling prices to rise, the same is not expected by the infrastructure firms. In PMI surveys, manufacturing firms indicated a rise in input prices, but do not expect output prices to rise.

Also read: Cash deposits at bank ATMs to go cardless with UPI apps, says RBI governor Shanktikanta Das At the press conference, the RBI governor clarified that India’s monetary policy reaction function crucially depends on domestic conditions and the US Fed may not have much of an impact. He also highlighted a couple of examples whereby India had moved ahead of the US Fed. However, this cycle may be a bit different as India-US interest differential is at historic lows and we think that the RBI will only move after the Fed. Markets had a strong expectation for the Fed with its first cut in June 2024. However, data has been resilient, leading to the recent Fed talk tilting towards being hawkish. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: RBI reiterates need for underlying forex exposure for rupee derivatives transactions So, patience is the buzzword now. Central bankers around the world are exhibiting this and so would the RBI. The RBI has solemnized the 4 per cent inflation target and would not be satisfied unless this is achieved on a sustainable basis. For context, Headline CPI inflation is expected to come down to 3.8 per cent in Q2FY25 but is projected to go higher again.

Timing of the rate cut is therefore slightly tricky to determine but is unlikely to be anytime before the August policy and more tilted towards the October policy. But what we can confidently say is that whenever the cutting cycle starts, it is unlikely to be deep.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!