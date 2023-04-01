RBI MPC meeting: RBI may keep rates higher for a while, says economist2 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 04:16 PM IST
- The RBI, like most emerging market central banks, will closely follow what its American counterpart has been doing, but 'need not follow every step of what Fed does'
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to go for one more quarter point rate increase, in its first bi-monthly monetary policy meeting for financial year 2023-24, in line with the US Federal Reserve, but domestic compulsions may result in a pause after that, said QuantEco Research's founder Shubhada Rao.
