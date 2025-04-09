RBI MPC Meeting: RBI slashes FY26 GDP growth outlook to 6.5% from 6.7%

RBI MPC Meeting: The Reserve Bank of India, in its first policy meeting of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), on Wednesday, April 9, slashed the real economic growth outlook amid rising global concerns.

Advertisement

Governor Sanjay Malhotra-led RBI MPC slashed the real GDP growth projection to 6.5% from 6.7% earlier.

RBI slashes repo rate for 2nd time in a row The central bank also slashed its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 6%, the second such rate cut in a row, to support the economy amid tariffs imposed by the US.

In February this year, the MPC had slashed the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25% for the first time since May 2020. The last revision of rates happened in February 2023 when the policy rate was hiked by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent.

The latest round of rate cut by the RBI will provide further relief to the home, auto and corporate loan borrowers.

Advertisement