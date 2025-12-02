Liquidity will be most effective for further rate transmission, soothing bond yields
With inflation at a series low and GDP growth surpassing expectations, the MPC faces a challenging decision on the repo rate. A potential 25-50 bps cut is likely in the current cycle to support liquidity and economic stability.
The Monetary Policy Committee’s decision on the repo rate later this week will be a complicated one. Inflation has receded much faster than the central bank’s forecasts. The October Consumer Price Index inflation print, at 0.25% year on year, has come at a series low.