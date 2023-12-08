RBI MPC Meeting: UPI transaction limit for hospitals, educational institutions payments raised to ₹5 lakh
RBI MPC Meeting: Further e-Mandates for making payments of a recurring nature has been raised to ₹1 lakh for mutual fund subscriptions, insurance premium subscriptions, and credit card repayments.
RBI Monetary Policy (MPC) Meet: Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das made two announcements related to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India, one specific and one with broader ramifications for the online payments ecosystem.
