Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has begun its three-day meeting on Wednesday, December 4, to decide on interest rates and its policy stance. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the MPC's policy decision on Friday, December 6.

In its last policy meeting in October, the MPC kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the tenth straight meeting. However, the MPC changed the policy stance to ‘neutral’ from ‘withdrawal of accommodation’.

India’s Q2FY25 GDP growth surprised negatively at 5.4% YoY (below estimate of 6.6%). The deceleration in growth is led by moderation in investment spending at 5.4% YoY compared with 7.5% YoY in Q1. Lower investment spending when Centre’s capex has seen a pick-up in Q2 shows private investment growth has been relatively lower than Q1.

Private consumption too has dropped to 6% YoY from 7.4% YoY in Q1. Rural demand is supporting consumption when urban demand is relatively muted. Government consumption spending has seen an increase to 4.4% YoY from -0.2% YoY in Q1 with government spending picking up post elections. While exports have too moderated to 2.8% YoY in Q2 from 8.7% YoY, even imports have been weaker at -2.9% YoY compared with 4.4% YoY increase seen in Q1.

Internals of GDP point to lower growth but discrepancy too has a role to play in the numbers (–ve INR 688bn in Q2 versus +INR 189bn last year). Nominal GDP growth moderated to 8% YoY in Q2 from 9.7% YoY in Q1

Given the revised trajectory of food inflation seen by us, we now expect Q3 headline inflation at 5.5% (5.1% earlier) and Q4 at 4.1% (4% earlier). FY26 headline inflation remains unchanged at 4.3% (RBI: 4.1%). The MPC is also expected to revise its near term and FY25 projections higher.

The US election outcome would imply an upside risk to domestic inflation in terms of an increase in imported inflation due to INR depreciation, which will increase the cost for imports, as India imports around one-third of its CPI basket. However, decline in global commodity prices should offset the same

H2 growth to be higher than H1:

October has started on a positive note for the economy with a number of high frequency indicators (HFIs) reporting an uptick. For instance, diesel sales have seen a pick-up in October along with higher vehicle sales in festive season. India’s goods exports too accelerated to a 5-month high of USD 39.2bn in Oct, rising by a solid 17% YoY. Notably, this is the highest growth seen in last 28 months

What should the MPC do now?

Given Q2 growth is sharply lower than RBI and consensus estimates, MPC would have to revise its FY25 growth trajectory lower from 7.2% YoY. Notably, growth in H1 is only 6% now. Even as RBI had started to revise Q2 growth lower in its bulletin, its estimate of Q3 growth stood at 7.6% YoY against 7.4% YoY in October policy.