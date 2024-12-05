RBI MPC Meeting: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will unveil the fifth monetary policy of the current financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Friday, December 6, after a three-day meeting which began today, December 4, 2024. The policy review by the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) led by Das will decide on whether to cut interest rates in the December meeting after recent worrying prints of inflation and economic growth prints {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In its last policy meeting, the MPC kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the tenth straight meeting. However, the MPC changed the monetary policy stance to ‘neutral’ from ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ in the October meeting. D-Street experts are divided on whether the central bank will maintain its stance on the interest rates or go for its first policy reduction after over a year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What will happen if RBI cuts interest rates tomorrow? India’s GDP growth in the July-September quarter of the current fiscal (Q2FY25) was below D-Street estimates, and the slowdown was broad-based. Economists say even as H2 growth picks up to around 6.5 per cent, growth is expected to be below potential in the near term and requires a policy push. According to ICICI Bank research, the MPC would have to revise its FY25 growth forecast lower from 7.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

According to ICICI Bank, the MPC is expected to revise its near-term and FY25 projections higher. The US election outcome would imply an upside risk to domestic inflation in terms of increased imported inflation due to INR depreciation, which will increase the cost of imports.

Ajit Banerjee President & Chief Investment Officer, Shriram Life Insurance Company Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The case in point here is, would RBI start its rate cutting cycle in this MPC? Our in-house view is RBI would main status quo on the policy rates in the coming MPC meeting but would give clear indication in the governor’s post-policy statement on the path the MPC would like to take on the policy rates going forward. We are also seeing huge stress on the MFI segment and the financially less endowed urban population, who are highly leveraged now. At this stage, if the rate cutting is done and guards are held loose, a larger asset bubble can get created. Apart from that, the RBI would also like to see trade and monetary policy with the new government in the US, what would they adopt, and what can be the potential ramifications for India and decide its course of action if felt necessary."

Suresh Darak, Founder, Bondbazaar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In the last MPC meeting in October, RBI had held rates but changed its stance to “neutral" led by cooling of inflation at that point. The recent data points on higher inflation of 6.21% in Oct & lower GDP growth of 5.4% in Q2 puts RBI in a tricky position, acting as a dampener to hopes of a rate cut. While pressure would mount on the RBI to cut rates for boosting growth, the recent higher inflation along with the weakening of the INR against the dollar over the last couple of weeks would also play on the MPC’s mind, and may hold them back. The benchmark 10 yr G-sec though has gone down by ~10 bps since the GDP data, signalling that a section of the market believes that the RBI may just give in on the rate cut. It will be interesting to see RBI yet again doing the balancing act this week".

Harsimran Sahni, Executive Vice President & Head - Treasury, Anand Rathi Global Finance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dovish tone with guidance on rate cut: Considering the GDP data, which missed its projection for the second consecutive quarter. The pressure is built, however, the inflation data also saw a sudden increase (both CPI and Core CPI). The increase in inflation may very well be a seasonal pattern, but Governor Das has consistently emphasized the threat that inflation could pose for the economy if left untamed. Nevertheless, we understand significance of the GDP data which came well below expectation. Therefore, the probability of a rate cut in dec policy is as equal as a flip of a coin.

The case in point here is, would RBI start its rate cutting cycle in this MPC? Our in-house view is RBI would main status quo on the policy rates in the coming MPC meeting but would give clear indication in the governor’s post-policy statement on the path the MPC would like to take on the policy rates going forward. We are also seeing huge stress on the MFI segment and the financially less endowed urban population, who are highly leveraged now. At this stage, if the rate cutting is done and guards are held loose, a larger asset bubble can get created. Apart from that, the RBI would also like to see trade and monetary policy with the new government in the US, what would they adopt, and what can be the potential ramifications for India and decide its course of action if felt necessary."