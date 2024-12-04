RBI MPC Meeting: Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) three-day monetary policy committee (MPC) started its meeting on Wednesday, December 4, to decide on interest rates for the Indian economy and the central bank's policy stance. The meeting is set to conclude on Friday, December 6, and results will be announced.

The central bank's bi-monthly policy meeting comes forth amid the backdrop of sticky inflation and slowing growth in the nation's economy.

When and Where to Watch Governor Shaktikanta Das is expected to announce the MPC decision at 10 am on December 6, followed by a press briefing at noon.

The live stream for both the MPC announcement and the press conference will be available on RBI's official YouTube channel, their Facebook page, and their platform X account on December 6.

RBI's current policy stance & expectations The Reserve Bank of India's October policy meeting kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the tenth session. The central bank changed the policy stance to “neutral” from “withdrawal of accommodation”.

India's inflation indicator, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 6.21 per cent, above the central bank's tolerance band of 4 to 6 per cent, according to the October data release from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI). The November data is set to be released on December 12.

On the expectations front, Harsimran Sahni, EVP and Head of Treasury at Anand Rathi Global Finance, said, “After the lowest GDP growth in the last seven quarters, all the binoculars are now fixed on RBI’s MPC Policy due this Friday.”

India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth stood at 5.4 per cent for the July to September quarter, the lowest in nearly two years.

