RBI MPC Minutes: Food inflation ‘persistently high’, price stability bedrock for high growth; 5 key highlights

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Friday, June 21, highlighting that the policy must continue to be actively disinflationary to ensure anchoring of inflation to its target level and fuller transmission. The RBI's rate-setting panel believes that food inflation remains elevated due to high prices of vegetables, pulses, cereals, and spices. However, price stability and resilient growth has created space for the monetary policy to focus unambiguously on inflation, according to the RBI.

On future indicators, the central bank said in its statement that overlapping shocks engendered by rising adverse climate events impart considerable uncertainty to the food inflation trajectory. Volatility in crude oil prices and financial markets, along with firming up of non-energy commodity prices, pose upside risks to inflation.

The RBI at its last bi-monthly MPC meeting on June 7 decided to keep the benchmark interest rate (repo rate) unchanged at 6.5 per cent citing inflationary concerns. However, MPC members Dr. Ashima Goyal and Prof. Jayanth R. Varma voted to reduce the repo rate by 25 basis points, and change the stance to neutral. The remaining four members voted to maintain the status quo on the policy rate for the eighth consecutive time.

RBI MPC Minutes: Here are the five key highlights- 1.Food inflation 'persistently high', price stability key to growth: RBI Governor RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the headline CPI or consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation is moderating, but at a very slow pace. The last mile of disinflation is turning out to be gradual and protracted. Food inflation is the main factor behind the grudgingly slow pace of disinflation. Recurring and overlapping supply-side shocks continue to play an outsized role in food inflation.

The impact of exceptionally warm summer months on the output of certain perishables. A likely rabi production shortfall in some pulses and vegetables – particularly potatoes and onions and the upward revisions in milk prices, warrant close monitoring. A normal monsoon may eventually lead to the easing of price pressures on key food items.

The calibrated tightening by 250 basis points between May 2022 to February 2023 has achieved disinflation with minimal output sacrifice as growth remains strong. ‘’With persistently high food inflation, it would be in order to continue with the disinflationary policy stance that we have adopted. Any hasty action in a different direction will cause more harm than good,'' said Das. Price stability is the bedrock for high and sustainable growth, according to the RBI Governor.

2.Indian economy remains hostage to intersecting food price shocks: RBI Dy Governor RBI Deputy Governor Dr. Michael Debabrata Patra said that prospects of a favourable monsoon should offset the slackening momentum that has become a typical feature of first-quarter GDP outturns in the post-pandemic period. Domestic demand should continue to drive the economy, with private consumption receiving a fillip from the revival in rural spending, according to Dr Patra.

The speed of inflation easing has been disappointing so far, even from a cross-country perspective. Food prices, which have persisted for too long, are the principal impediment to a faster disinflation, according to the deputy Governor.

‘’The Indian economy remains hostage to intersecting food price shocks. Their repetitive occurrence calls for intensifying monetary policy vigil to ward off spillovers to other components of inflation and to expectations. This also warrants looking through the statistical soft patch in inflation’s trajectory that is anticipated during July-August 2024, while staying prepared to blunt the uptick that is expected from September. Food prices are holding back any consideration of possible changes in the monetary policy stance,'' said Dr Patra.