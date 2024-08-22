RBI MPC Minutes: Growth impulses allow policy to focus on disinflation, food inflation sticky to core; 5 key highlights

  • The RBI at its latest bi-monthly monetary policy committee meeting decided to keep the benchmark interest rate (repo rate) unchanged at 6.5 per cent citing inflationary concerns.

Nikita Prasad
Published22 Aug 2024, 05:51 PM IST
RBI MPC Minutes: The rate-setting panel's monetary policy is focused on disinflation amid steady growth impulses. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint
RBI MPC Minutes: The rate-setting panel’s monetary policy is focused on disinflation amid steady growth impulses. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Thursday, August 22, highlighting that the policy must continue to be disinflationary until a durable alignment of the headline inflation with the target is achieved. The RBI's rate-setting panel believes that food prices remain elevated which may adversely result in spillovers to core inflation. 

The MPC expects domestic growth to hold up on the strength of investment demand, steady urban consumption, and rising rural consumption. The MPC also noted there were indications of core inflation bottoming out. It added that adverse climate events remain an upside risk to food inflation, and crude oil prices are volatile due to demand concerns and geopolitical tensions.

The RBI at its last bi-monthly MPC meeting on August 8 decided to keep the benchmark interest rate (repo rate) unchanged at 6.5 per cent citing inflationary concerns. However, MPC members Dr. Ashima Goyal and Prof. Jayanth R. Varma voted to reduce the repo rate by 25 basis points, and change the stance to neutral. The remaining four members voted to maintain the status quo on the policy rate for the ninth consecutive time.

 

RBI MPC Minutes: Here are the five key highlights-

1.Growth impulses allowing monetary policy to focus on inflation, food inflation sticky: RBI Governor

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the pickup of agricultural activity is expected to boost rural consumption further. Private corporate investment is also gaining steam, with capacity utilisation reaching its highest level in 11 years. However, with food inflation pressures showing little signs of abatement in the near-term, monetary policy has to remain vigilant to potential spillovers of food price pressures to the core components.

‘’This is critical for the ‘last mile of disinflation’ and anchoring of inflation expectations. Food inflation may soften due to good monsoon, steady improvement in kharif sowing, rising reservoir levels and a likely favourable rabi season output,'' said the RBI Governor.

‘’At such a crucial juncture, steady growth impulses are allowing monetary policy to unambiguously focus on supporting a sustained descent of inflation to the target. The best contribution that monetary policy can make for sustainable growth is to maintain price stability,'' added Das.

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Aug 2024, 05:51 PM IST
HomeEconomyRBI MPC Minutes: Growth impulses allow policy to focus on disinflation, food inflation sticky to core; 5 key highlights

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    GAIL India

    234.00
    03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    -2.2 (-0.93%)

    Bandhan Bank

    205.45
    03:51 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    1.65 (0.81%)

    Tata Steel

    154.10
    03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    2.2 (1.45%)

    Bharat Electronics

    304.55
    03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    -0.85 (-0.28%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Kalyan Jewellers India

    597.45
    03:57 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    49.3 (8.99%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    689.40
    03:46 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    49.2 (7.69%)

    Archean Chemical Industries

    821.30
    03:47 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    58.35 (7.65%)

    Raymond

    2,024.80
    03:58 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    135.05 (7.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,799.00-160.00
      Chennai
      73,440.00-591.00
      Delhi
      73,369.0057.00
      Kolkata
      73,655.00-17.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L-0.06
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

      More From Popular in Economy
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue