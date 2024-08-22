RBI MPC Minutes: Growth impulses allow policy to focus on disinflation, food inflation sticky to core; 5 key highlights

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Thursday, August 22, highlighting that the policy must continue to be disinflationary until a durable alignment of the headline inflation with the target is achieved. The RBI's rate-setting panel believes that food prices remain elevated which may adversely result in spillovers to core inflation.

The MPC expects domestic growth to hold up on the strength of investment demand, steady urban consumption, and rising rural consumption. The MPC also noted there were indications of core inflation bottoming out. It added that adverse climate events remain an upside risk to food inflation, and crude oil prices are volatile due to demand concerns and geopolitical tensions.

The RBI at its last bi-monthly MPC meeting on August 8 decided to keep the benchmark interest rate (repo rate) unchanged at 6.5 per cent citing inflationary concerns. However, MPC members Dr. Ashima Goyal and Prof. Jayanth R. Varma voted to reduce the repo rate by 25 basis points, and change the stance to neutral. The remaining four members voted to maintain the status quo on the policy rate for the ninth consecutive time.

RBI MPC Minutes: Here are the five key highlights- 1.Growth impulses allowing monetary policy to focus on inflation, food inflation sticky: RBI Governor RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the pickup of agricultural activity is expected to boost rural consumption further. Private corporate investment is also gaining steam, with capacity utilisation reaching its highest level in 11 years. However, with food inflation pressures showing little signs of abatement in the near-term, monetary policy has to remain vigilant to potential spillovers of food price pressures to the core components.

‘’This is critical for the ‘last mile of disinflation’ and anchoring of inflation expectations. Food inflation may soften due to good monsoon, steady improvement in kharif sowing, rising reservoir levels and a likely favourable rabi season output,'' said the RBI Governor.