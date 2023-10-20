RBI MPC Minutes: Inflation ruling above tolerance band, monetary policy to remain disinflationary
RBI MPC Minutes: The rate-setting panel noted that headline inflation is ruling above the tolerance band and its alignment with the target is getting interrupted. Hence, the monetary policy needs to remain actively disinflationary, said the central bank
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Friday, October 20, highlighting that India's headline inflation is ruling above the tolerance band and its alignment with the target is getting interrupted. Hence, the central bank's monetary policy needs to remain actively disinflationary, according to the MPC minutes.