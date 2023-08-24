Headline inflation to spike in near months on food prices, El Nino event: RBI MPC Minutes4 min read 24 Aug 2023, 05:37 PM IST
RBI MPC Minutes: There are risks from the impact of the skewed south-west monsoon so far, a possible El Niño event and upward pressures on global food prices due to geopolitical hostilities, said the central bank.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Thursday, highlighting that India's headline inflation is likely to witness a spike in the near months on account of supply disruptions due to adverse weather conditions. There are risks from the impact of the skewed south-west monsoon so far, a possible El Niño event and upward pressures on global food prices due to geopolitical hostilities, according to the rate-setting panel.