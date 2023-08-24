The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Thursday, highlighting that India's headline inflation is likely to witness a spike in the near months on account of supply disruptions due to adverse weather conditions. There are risks from the impact of the skewed south-west monsoon so far, a possible El Niño event and upward pressures on global food prices due to geopolitical hostilities, according to the rate-setting panel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘’It is important to be vigilant about these shocks with a readiness to act appropriately so as to ensure that their effects on the general level of prices do not persist,'' said the central bank in its statement.

The RBI at its last bi-monthly monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting on August 10 decided to keep the benchmark interest rate (repo rate) unchanged at 6.5 per cent citing inflationary concerns. All six members including M D Patra, Shashanka Bhide, Ashima Goyal, Jayanth R Varma and Rajiv Ranjan voted for status quo on the policy rate.

Going forward, the spike in vegetable prices, led by tomatoes, would exert sizeable upside pressures on the near-term headline inflation trajectory. This jump is, however, likely to correct with fresh market arrivals. ‘There has been significant improvement in the progress of the monsoon and kharif sowing in July; however, the impact of the uneven rainfall distribution warrants careful monitoring,’' said RBI.

Inflation above target, task still not over: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das While the vegetable price shocks are expected to correct quickly with the arrival of fresh crops, there are risks to food and the overall inflation outlook from El Nino conditions, volatile global food prices and skewed monsoon distribution - all of which warrant close monitoring, according to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Das also pointed to the need for sustained supply-side measures to prevent the spiralling of frequent food supply shocks into generalised economy-wide price impulses.

"Our task (of containing inflation) is still not over. Given the likely short-term nature of the vegetable price shocks, monetary policy can look through the first-round impact of fleeting shocks on headline inflation,'' said Das.

Softening of core inflation — which strips out volatile food and fuel prices — is still at an elevated level, Das said, adding that policymakers need to be ready to preempt any second-round impact of food price shocks.

"At the same time, we need to be ready to pre-empt any second-round impact of food price shocks on the broader inflationary pressures and risks to anchoring of inflation expectations," he added.

Food price outlook remains uncertain: MPC members Despite a late start, the monsoon more than made up in July. The uneven progress of the monsoon manifesting in the form of excess rains in the north west regions and disrupting supply, and deficient rains in the eastern part delaying crop sowing, according to MPC members.

Precipitation is uneven, however, and extreme weather has caused unprecedented spikes in key vegetable prices. Vegetables rates rose sharply in June-July – much above the seasonal trend and the largest in recent memory. High frequency food price data for July indicate a major price shock from vegetables, particularly, tomatoes and this time around it is turning out to be different than earlier episodes.

Since mid-June to end-July 2023 tomato prices have surged by 362 per cent, with more than 80 per cent of the price escalation happening during end-June and first half of July. The magnitude and intensity of the price shock this time around was substantially higher when compared to earlier years.

‘’Although the catch up in kharif sowing augurs well for agricultural production, price increases observed across other vegetables as well as other food sub groups such as cereals, pulses and spices remain a point of concern, demanding our vigilant monitoring,'' said Dr Rajiv Ranjan.

The forecast of continuation of uneven monsoon in the next two months together with an El Nino event, amid volatile global food prices, makes the food price outlook uncertain.

India's consumer price index (CPI) inflation surged sharply to a 15-month high peak of 7.44 per cent in July 2023, driven by high food and vegetable prices. July CPI print had breached the RBI's upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent for the first time in five months.

The consumer food price index (CFPI) in July also surged to 11.51 per cent - the highest level since October 2020, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation earlier this month.

Under the food basket, vegetable prices soared 37.34 per cent against a contraction of 0.93 per cent year-on-year. Vegetables have a 6.04 per cent weightage on the overall retail inflation. The rise in inflation could also partly be attributed to the current surge in tomato prices. In key cities, tomato prices rose to as high as ₹150-200 per kg.