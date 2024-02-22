RBI MPC Minutes: Job on inflation front not over, ‘last mile’ of disinflation can be sticky; 5 key highlights
- RBI MPC Minutes: Job on inflation front not over, ‘last mile’ of disinflation can be sticky
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Thursday, February 22, highlighting that India's the inflation trajectory would be shaped by the evolving food inflation outlook. ‘’Effective supply side responses may keep food price pressures under check. The continuing passthrough of monetary policy actions and stance is keeping core inflation muted,'' said the central bank in its statement.
