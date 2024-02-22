Hello User
Business News/ Economy / RBI MPC Minutes: Job on inflation front not over, ‘last mile’ of disinflation can be sticky; 5 key highlights

RBI MPC Minutes: Job on inflation front not over, ‘last mile’ of disinflation can be sticky; 5 key highlights

Nikita Prasad

  • RBI MPC Minutes: Job on inflation front not over, ‘last mile’ of disinflation can be sticky

The recent inflation rise has disturbed every member of the RBI’s monetary policy committee, minutes of the December meeting of MPC show. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Thursday, February 22, highlighting that India's the inflation trajectory would be shaped by the evolving food inflation outlook. ‘’Effective supply side responses may keep food price pressures under check. The continuing passthrough of monetary policy actions and stance is keeping core inflation muted,'' said the central bank in its statement.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
