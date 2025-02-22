RBI MPC minutes: Nagesh Kumar targeted 50 bps rate cut amid economy slowdown, but…

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee member Dr. Nagesh Kumar was keen on opting for a 50 basis point rate cut given the economic slowdown, but ultimately voted for a 25 bps cut due to global uncertainties, revealed the MPC meeting minutes released on Friday.

Kumar, along with RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra and three other members, had opted for a 25 basis points repo rate cut during the MPC meeting in February, bringing the short-term lending rates down to 6.25 per cent.

Advertisement

The RBI MPC at its meeting held from February 5 to 7 went ahead with a rate cut after nearly five years.

In his RBI MPC statement, Kumar, an external member of the committee, said the ‘seriousness’ of economic growth slowdown and the room available on the back of moderating inflationary outlook, a 50 basis point rate cut could be targeted.

“Considering the seriousness of the growth slowdown and the elbow room provided by moderating the inflationary outlook, I strongly feel that the MPC should begin the process of normalisation of the monetary policy with a rate cut. We could be more ambitious and target a 50 basis point cut,” he said.

This would have provided a positive signal to markets and investors regarding India’s seriousness about restoring its economic growth.

Advertisement

Also Read | Bank credit and deposits growth decelerate in Q3: RBI data

“It would send a signal to the markets and private investors within and outside the country that India is serious and would do whatever it takes to revive economic growth momentum,” Kumar said.

However, the RBI MPC member refrained from voting for a 50 bps cut, and went ahead with other MPC members to slash the repo rates by 25 bps due to “global uncertainties”.

“However, given the global uncertainties, for the present policy I vote for a 25 basis point cut in the repo rate while keeping the neutral stance,” Kumar said in his statement.

Pushing for rate cut since October MPC: Nagesh Kumar Dr. Nagesh Kumar in his RBI MPC statement further revealed his concerns around the economic growth slowdown that India is witnessing.

Advertisement

“I have been concerned with the economy's slowdown since the October 2024 Meeting of the MPC and have been making a case for a rate cut to support growth,” he said.

The slowdown is being triggered by weakness in the manufacturing sector, which plays a crucial role in creating jobs in India, Kumar expressed.

“Several pointers corroborate the weakness of the manufacturing sector, including the performance of listed companies, which shows that the sales growth of manufacturing companies continued to remain weak despite improved profit margins, with the core sectors like iron and steel, cement, and petroleum products continuing to report negative growth or shrinking.”

Inflation outlook provided room for rate cut While there have been concerns about growth slowdown as well as dumping of excess capacities in China, moderating inflation outlook provided room to go ahead for a rate cut, Kumar noted in his statement.

Advertisement

“The bulk of the inflation is on account of food prices, especially vegetable prices, which result from seasonal demand-supply mismatches that correct themselves… Fortunately, the food prices have started to ease,” he said.