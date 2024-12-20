Price stability crucial for India’s economic growth, says RBI

The foundations for high growth in the Indian economy can be achieved through durable price stability, the monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

"The MPC emphasises that strong foundations for high growth can be secured only with durable price stability," the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held in December said.

In the recent MPC meeting, the central bank had decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent for the 11th consecutive time.

The MPC has also maintained a neutral stance on monetary policy.

"The MPC also decided to continue with the neutral stance of monetary policy as it provides flexibility to monitor the progress and outlook on disinflation and growth and to act appropriately. The MPC remains unambiguously focused on a durable alignment of inflation with the target while supporting growth," the MPC minutes said.

Inflation and growth concerns The inflation and growth outcomes have turned adverse since the last MPC meeting in October. The rise in inflation highlights the ongoing risks of several shocks to the inflation outlook.

Additionally, rising geopolitical uncertainties and the volatility of the financial markets are contributing to inflation. According to MPC, inflation has reduced purchasing power in both urban and rural areas, which may have an adverse impact on private consumption. The RBI aims to bring retail inflation to 4 per cent. In November, the retail inflation was at 5.48 per cent whereas it was 6.21 per cent in October.

“Since the October 2024 MPC Meeting, economic conditions have worsened dramatically on both economic growth and inflation fronts. The decline in the Q2 2024-25 growth numbers from 8.2% achieved in 2023-24 and from 6.7% on Q1 2024-25 to just 5.4% is much sharper than expected,” it added.

However, the MPC expects that the economic activity will improve in future in addition to rising businesses and consumer sentiments.

“The MPC remains committed to restoring the balance between inflation and growth in the overall interest of the economy,” the MPC said.