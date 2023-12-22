RBI policy focused on disinflation; food price shocks pose risk: 5 key highlights from MPC Minutes
RBI MPC Minutes: The MPC decided to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns to the target, while supporting growth, said the central bank.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Friday, December 22, highlighting that domestic food inflation unpredictability, and volatility in crude oil prices and financial markets in an uncertain international environment pose risks to the inflation outlook. Hence, the central bank's monetary policy continues to remain actively disinflationary, according to the MPC minutes.