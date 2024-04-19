The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Friday, April 19, highlighting that the policy must continue to be actively disinflationary to ensure anchoring of inflation target and fuller transmission. The RBI's rate-setting panel believes that durable price stability would set strong foundations for a period of high growth.

On future indicators, the central bank said in its statement today unpredictable supply side shocks from adverse climate events and their impact on agricultural production as also geo-political tensions and spillovers to trade and commodity markets add uncertainties to the outlook. The MPC believes that durable price stability would set strong foundations for a period of high growth.

The RBI at its last bi-monthly MPC meeting on April 5 decided to keep the benchmark interest rate (repo rate) unchanged at 6.5 per cent citing inflationary concerns. Five members including Dr. Michael Debabrata, Shashanka Bhide, Ashima Goyal, and Rajiv Ranjan voted for status quo on the policy rate for the sixth consecutive time, while Jayanth R Varma voted to reduce the policy repo rate by 25 basis points.

RBI MPC Minutes: Here are the five key highlights-

1.GDP growth gives policy space to focus on price stability: RBI Governor

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the success in the disinflation process should not distract us from the vulnerability of the inflation trajectory to the frequent incidences of supply side shocks, especially to food inflation due to adverse weather events and other factors.

Overlapping food price shocks, apart from imparting volatility to headline inflation, may also result in spillovers to core inflation. Lingering geo-political tensions and their impact on commodity prices and supply chains are also adding to uncertainties in the inflation trajectory. These considerations call for monetary policy actions to tread the last mile of disinflation with extreme care.

‘’The extant monetary policy setting is well positioned. Monetary policy transmission is continuing and inflation expectations of households are also getting further anchored. At this stage, we should stay the course and remain vigilant. The gains in disinflation achieved over last two years have to be preserved,'' said the RBI Governor.

‘’The strong growth momentum, together with our GDP projections for 2024-25, give us the policy space to unwaveringly focus on price stability. Price stability is our mandated goal and it sets strong foundations for a period of high growth,'' added Das.

2.Conditions not in place for let-up in restrictive stance of MPC: RBI Dy Governor

Recent inflation prints and high frequency data on salient food prices indicate that food inflation risks remain elevated. A relatively shallow and short-lived winter trough is giving way to a build-up of price momentum as summer sets in, with forecasts of rising temperatures up to May'24. Some global food prices are firming up in an environment of rising input costs and supply chain pressures.

The headroom provided by the steady core disinflation and fuel price deflation does not assure a faster alignment of the headline with the target. Headline inflation can be expected to remain in the upper reaches of the tolerance band until favourable base effects come into play in the second quarter of 2024-25.

‘’Hence, conditions are not yet in place for any let-up in the restrictive stance of monetary policy. Downward pressure on inflation must be maintained until a better balance of risks becomes evident and the layers of uncertainty clouding the near-term clear away,'' said RBI Deputy Governor Dr. Michael Debabrata Patra.

‘’The external balance sheet is strong, with a modest current account deficit, ebullient capital flows and rising foreign exchange reserves. This should insulate domestic economic activity from global spillovers in response to regime shifts in monetary policy stances of systemic central banks that are either underway or imminent, added Dr Patra.

more to come

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikita Prasad Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in. Read more from this author