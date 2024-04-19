RBI MPC Minutes: Price stability to set foundation of high growth, food inflation risk elevated; 5 key highlights
The RBI at its latest bi-monthly monetary policy committee meeting decided to keep the benchmark interest rate (repo rate) unchanged at 6.5 per cent citing inflationary concerns.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Friday, April 19, highlighting that the policy must continue to be actively disinflationary to ensure anchoring of inflation target and fuller transmission. The RBI's rate-setting panel believes that durable price stability would set strong foundations for a period of high growth.