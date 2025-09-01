Why RBI's MPC may cut interest rates further in October

MUMBAI : The surprise 7.8% economic growth in the first three months of 2025-26 is unlikely to deter India's monetary policy panel from cutting interest rates further in October, according to experts.

Monetary policy tends to be forward-looking, and since the first-quarter economic growth estimates do not fully account for the tariff shock, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) monetary policy committee (MPC) is still expected to lower the repo rate in the next meeting scheduled for 29 September to 1 October, they said.

On 27 August, the President Donald Trump-led US administration imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods for buying Russian oil, taking the total levy to 50%. Other than India, only Brazil faces 50% tariffs. Among India's regional peers, China faces 30% tariffs and Vietnam and Sri Lanka face 20% each, according to data compiled by financial services company Barclays.

However, given that the idea is that rate cuts support growth, an already buoyant economy makes it difficult for the rate-setting panel to argue in favour of easier monetary policy.

The Indian economy clocked a five-quarter high growth of 7.8%, according to estimates released on 29 August, beating the 6.7% projection by economists polled by Mint.

In fact, it was significantly higher than the 6.5% projection of the MPC just over three weeks ago. To be sure, the tariff threat loomed large even during the last meeting, forcing the six-member panel to unanimously vote for a status quo on interest rates at 5.5% despite benign inflation, according to minutes released on 20 August.

The committee has lowered the repo rate by 100bps since February, with an outsized and surprising 50-basis-point cut in June alone.

Macroeconomic concerns

“Currently, my forecast is for a 25-basis-point cut in October, but I must admit my conviction has reduced somewhat after the GDP (gross domestic product) print, although I am not taking it off my forecast," Dhiraj Nim, economist at market-insights provider ANZ Research, told Mint. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

He said that while the GDP numbers were much stronger than expected—and the RBI will be happy with it—most high-frequency data indicators, including corporate earnings, are actually weakening.

However, he believes a rate cut would not have much effect on the bond market or bank lending rates.

Bond market yields are currently being driven by fiscal concerns and are edging higher week after week. The 10-year sovereign bond yield has hardened by 21 basis points (bps) since 14 August, showed data from financial markets platformInvesting.com. The benchmark bond yield was at 6.62% at 12:56pm on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day announcement on goods and services tax (GST) reforms has raised concerns about lower government revenues and the widening of the fiscal deficit.

Nim said covid-19-style lending support measures—credit guarantee and interest subvention schemes—targeted at particular sectors could be more helpful than rate cuts.

RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra has also stressed the forward-looking nature of monetary policy, which places greater reliance on outlook than on available data.

“We expect the RBI’s MPC to be forward-looking, especially given the lags in policy transmission, and retain our forecast of 25bps cuts each in October and December, taking the terminal rate to 5% by end-2025," economists at financial services group Nomura said in a note on 29 August.

According to Nomura, a multi-pronged policy response is needed to support exporters and boost domestic demand: targeted fiscal and credit support, reform stimulus, diversification of India’s export markets, and monetary policy.

US tariffs are expected to hit sectors like textiles, jewellery, apparel, seafood, machinery and mechanical appliances, chemicals, and auto components. The head of a public sector bank said last week that lenders have so far not sought any special package for exporters, but the government is working on something.

Direct lending by top banks such as State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank to these industries is estimated to be about 10% of the overall loans.

Economists at Barclays said the GDP number also reduces the “need for the RBI MPC to deliver another cut in October". However, since retail inflation is expected to undershoot the panel's forecast, there will be room for further easing. “Accordingly, we maintain our forecast for a 25bps rate cut at the October MPC meeting, taking the terminal rate to 5.25%," it said in a note on 29 August.

Too close to call

Meanwhile, there are others who believe that the panel will not lower rates in October. “I feel that even with all the tariffs coming in, our growth will still be protected and will be in the region of 6.5% for 2025-26," Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, told Mint.

The MPC has also projected 6.5% growth in the current fiscal year. According to its projections, GDP was expected to grow at 6.5% in the June quarter, 6.7% in the September quarter, 6.6% in the December quarter, and 6.3% in the March quarter.

“Combined with prospects of an activist fiscal policy as signaled by GST tax cuts announced a couple of weeks ago, we believe the need to cut interest rates on an imminent basis appears low, although we also do not expect the RBI to sound hawkish on the back of an economy, which is still growing below 10% year-on-year on a nominal basis," economists at BofA Securities said in a note on 29 August.

However, BofA Securities still sees the risks being skewed towards a rate cut, especially if GDP growth veers downwards post the impact of trade tariffs and given low inflation.